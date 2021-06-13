Menu
Mary Lou Gomez
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Mary Lou Gomez

Oct. 25, 1936 - June 8, 2021

Mary Lou Gomez, 84, of Woodway, TX, formally of Los Angeles, CA, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at St. Francis on The Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave, Waco, TX. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m., Monday, June 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Mary Lou was born in Rockdale, TX, to E.L. Pecina and Genoveva Cantu Pecina. She lived in Marlin, TX all her young life and attended Marlin High School, graduating in 1956.

In 1960, she married Raymond Gomez. She attended Durham Business School in Waco. In 1965, she and Raymond moved to Los Angeles where they lived for 52 years before returning to Woodway, TX, in 2018. While in Los Angles, Mary Lou was very active in two church organizations mostly in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, CA, the Cursillos de Cristiandad and Movimiento Familiar Cristiano Católico where she and her husband served on the financial committee for most of 35 years.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Olivia; and two brothers, Sonny and Louis.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond Gomez; one son, Frank Gomez and daughter-in-law, Kathleen; two grandchildren, Declan and Max Gomez; sisters, Lydia, Anna, Jackie and Patricia; one brother, Tony; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
14
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis on The Brazos
315 Jefferson Ave, Waco, TX
