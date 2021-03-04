Mary Ann Hampel LippeFeb. 28, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2021Mary Ann Lippe, 91, passed away February 26, 2021.It was on February 28, 1929, that Mary was born the daughter of the late Raymond Frank and Elise Victoria (Nordhausen) Hampel in Rogers, Texas. She began her education in Rogers and moved to McGregor where she was a 1947 graduate of McGregor High School. She later continued her education at 4-C Business College in Waco. On April 23, 1949, she married Henry Lippe at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor. After 71 years of marriage, he preceded her in death November 3, 2020.Much of Mary Ann's life was spent in the administrative field. She was employed by National Farm Loan, Rocketdyne, and Midway ISD. Her church was an important part of her life as she was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was a member of a circle group and served as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Lorena Garden Club and was instrumental in forming the Waco area Trigeminal Neuralgia Chapter. She was a member of the Community Action League of Lorena which she referred to as the "C.A.L.L. Girls". She was a founding member of an investment group, Metro Money Mavens, and in her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles.Also preceding her in death were brothers, Raymond Hampel, Victor Hampel, Albert Hampel; and a sister, Helen Lina.Survivors include two sons, David Lippe and wife, Marlene, Rick Goolsby and wife, Mary; two daughters, Elise Martin and husband, Scott, Laura McRee and husband, Scott; nine grandchildren, Ryan Lippe, Matthew Lippe, Angela Fusilier, Elise Lippe, Erin Goolsby, Kara Goolsby, Kristin Roberts, Ethan Jones, Sophia Martin; five great-grandchildren, Easton, Emery, and Lochlan Fusilier, Josephine Lippe and Niles Roberts.Private graveside services will be at Waco Memorial Park with Pastor Kelsey Fitting-Snyder officiating. The memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. For those unable to attend, the memorial service will be streamed live through the Grace Gardens Facebook Page.Condolences may be sent to Rick Goolsby, son, 304 Hillside Dr. Hewitt, Texas 76643. For those desiring, the family has suggested St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco, Texas 76710, for memorial contributions.