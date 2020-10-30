Mary Lou CarpenterDec. 27, 1941 - Oct. 27, 2020Mary Lou Carpenter, 78, of Gatesville, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2020. A memorial service will be announced later.Mary Lou was born on December 27, 1941, in Waco, Texas, to Mose Rudolf Westbrook and Fannie Mae (Harris) Westbrook. She graduated from La Vega High School in 1959. Mary Lou married Robert Carpenter on June 25, 1960, in Bellmead, Texas. She was the backbone of Carpenter's Auto Repairs from 1977 to 2006. Mary Lou enjoyed fishing, camping, and boating and she loved her family and friends.Mrs. Carpenter was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Westbrook.Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert Carpenter; daughters, Clarissa Carmony, Theresa Kinnear and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Crystal Alves and husband, Phillip, Melissa Rowe, Charles Carmony, Brandon Kinnear, Allen Kinnear, Devin Kinnear; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Westbrook.