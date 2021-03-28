Mary Ann Marak
Jan. 24, 1939 - March 25, 2021
Mary Ann Marak, 82, of West, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ late Thursday evening, March 25, 2021 in Waco surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle against cancer for over three years.
A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are encouraged at all services.
Mary Ann was born January 24, 1939, in Waco, the daughter of the late Tom and Hattie (Kucera) Fajkus. She was a 1957 honor graduate of Abbott High School, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She was a graduate of Baylor University where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1962 and a Master of Science in Guidance and Counseling in 1974. Mary Ann's education career began in 1962 as a teacher and principal for Penelope ISD and then a teacher and counselor for Abbott ISD. Her service to West ISD began in 1976 where she held numerous titles. She served as a counselor for the elementary, middle and high school campuses. She also served as the District Coordinator for GT, ESL, CATE, and Special Education. Additionally, she served as the District Curriculum Coordinator, District TAKS Manager, and District Records Management Officer. After retiring from West ISD in 2001, she was the counseling director for Region 12 Education Service Center until 2012. On October 31, 1959 she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Marak in Abbott. Mary Ann was a very faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of the KJZT Society #104, Catholic Daughters of America Court #829, and was a volunteer for numerous athletic events with the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association. Mary Ann enjoyed playing tennis and watching the Lady Bears basketball team. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her three grandchildren.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Bob Marak; a son, Terry Marak and wife, Jana; a daughter, Michele Marak Scott, all of West; her grandchildren, Marissa Marak, Tanner Marak, and Lauren Scott; a brother, Jim Fajkus and wife Donna; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Tanner Marak, Gregg Fajkus, Jeff Kubacak, Harry Marak, Joe Sinkule, and Tony Pustejovsky. Honorary pallbearers are Marissa Marak, Lauren Scott, Jeff Fajkus, David Buck, Jack Crain, B.J. Korenek, and Ken Hutchison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary Ann Marak Memorial Scholarship fund for West ISD, the Infant Jesus of Prague Prayer Garden at St. Mary's Church, or a charity of your choice
. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.