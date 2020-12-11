Mary ParkerJan. 14, 1935 - Dec. 9, 2020Mary Sue Parker, 85, of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020, and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a long battle with dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family.Mary was an accomplished educator and earned two master's degrees along the way, but her personal accomplishments were never as important to her as her priorities: her relationship with Christ, her role as wife, and her role of mother of her four children.Mary was born on January 14, 1935, in Afton, Oklahoma, to Roy and Gracie Durham. She became a Christian when she was nine and was baptized by her father, Roy.Mary was a member of First Baptist Church, Woodway. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 14, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.