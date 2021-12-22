Mary Lou Peterson
July 5, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2021
Mary Lou Peterson, 91, of Robinson, TX, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30, December 23, 2021, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:30, December 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Pastor Dr. Cary Killough will officiate, and Dr. Wayne Blackshear will speak on behalf of the family.
Mary was born on July 5, 1930, in Penelope, TX, to Luther Pursley and Claudie Sumblin Pursley.
She resided in Robinson since 1976. She graduated from Penelope High School and attended business school in Ft. Worth, TX. She married the love of her life Billy G. Peterson on February 12, 1948.
She worked at Texas Home Improvement for over 30 years as their secretary/bookkeeper where she made lifelong friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Billy G. Peterson; grandson, William J. Peterson; and grandson, Michael C. Tindell, and son-in-law, Glenn Bone.
Survivors include son, Billy Gene Peterson, Jr. and wife, Judy; daughter, Linda Bone; daughter, Donna Stone and husband, John Henry; daughter, Julie Brinker and husband, Greg; and son, James Peterson and wife, Cindy; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nelta Spillar.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, David Peterson, Aaron Tindell, Adam Brinker, Cody Peterson, Cory Peterson and great-grandson, Gavin Tindell.
She loved her family deeply and was proud of each and every one of them. She enjoyed spending time with family hosting holidays and celebrating special occasions. She was an avid Texas Rangers Fan and watched most every game. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and keeping up with her family on Facebook. Her Family adored her, and she will be greatly missed.
We would like to thank the staff of Baylor Scott & White and St. Anthony's for the care of our mother during the last month.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.