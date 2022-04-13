Mary Louise McDowell Rash
January 26, 1925 - April 10, 2022
Mary Louise McDowell Rash, 97, passed away April 10, 2022, in the compassionate and professional care of the staff of the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home (Waco, Texas), with Pastor Bryan Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. Visitation will take place at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey during the hour before the service.
She was the youngest of three children born to Horace and Anna Clark McDowell in Chester, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband of 57 years, Robert Rash, Sr.; and her first-born son, Robert, Jr., both in the year 2000. She is survived by her son, Jack and wife, Carolyn; granddaughter, Beth Whalen and husband, Jeremy; and many nieces and nephews.
Miss Mary, as she came to be known, was loved by so many. Her husband once wrote about her, "People gravitate to her. The phone rings constantly. Most of the time, someone is calling just to be reassured by the sound of her voice. There are those who can't start their day without talking to Mary." She was the consummate wife and mother, and served others as a volunteer for more than 40 years: PTA, Red Cross, blood donor, and Providence Health Center (Waco, Texas), having served on the volunteer board for more than 20 years. Almost daily, you would find her in pulmonary rehab, maintaining records and reassuring the patients there. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. A special note of thanks to her hospice providers: nurse Aimey Wing and chaplain Rex Griffin. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to your favorite charity in her name or to the Providence Hospital Auxiliary.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.