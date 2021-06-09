Mary Ann Roudabush
June 1, 1936 - June 7, 2021
Mary Ann (Granny) Roudabush, 85, of Bruceville, passed away June 7, 2021. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 10, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay Ave, Waco with Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco.
Mary Ann was born June 1, 1936, to Gus and Mary (Conrad) Falkenberg in China Spring, Texas. She married Donald Roudabush on March 12, 1955 in Waco, Texas. Known to most as Granny, she loved being with children, planting flowers, sewing, and working crossword puzzles. She was a faithful member at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Granny enjoyed sitting on her porch swing, listening to music or reading her bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brother, Richard Falkenberg; sisters, Elfrieda Pick, Ruth Pick, and Rosalie Willenborg.
Granny is survived by her sons, Donald Roudabush and wife, Michelle, Ronald Roudabush and wife, Carrie; grandsons, Gary Roudabush, Kenny Roudabush and wife Raney; great-grandchildren, Kacie, Kyann, Elizabeth, Damon, and Joshua; numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of "adopted" children, friends and extended family. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Online guestbook available at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.