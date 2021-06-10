Mary Sue Swaner
Dec. 15, 1931 - June 5, 2021
Mary Sue Swaner, 89, of Axtell, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Sue was born on December 15, 1931, to the late John Thomas and Fannie Lee Denton. She graduated from Axtell High School, attended Texas State University and then chose banking as her career. She worked at various banks in Waco, at West Bank and Trust, and finished her career at Waco Marlin Federal Credit Union. She found her dream job at Waco Marlin overseeing the Priority Plus Program. With this job she was able to travel with her clients and friends to destinations both domestically and abroad. Not only was this job perfect for Sue; she was perfect for the job. Sue loved to talk to and be with people, never missing an opportunity to meet new friends. Sue was also very active in NARFE, Altrusa, Beta Sigma Phi, the Waco Federation of Women's Clubs, the American Business Women's Association, and numerous other organizations. Sue also loved to go watch her beloved Baylor Bears women's basketball team as often as possible. Most importantly, Sue loved to be with her family. She welcomed her large, extended family to her home to many lively family gatherings. When she wasn't able to host gatherings any longer, visits from her family brought her great joy. We will miss her dearly but we know she is with those that went before—happy to be with them again.
Sue was preceded in death by husband, Chester Swaner; son, David Snider; grandson, Brent Schroeder; granddaughter, Brucendia Anderson; and brother, Thomas Denton.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Paula Nash of Dallas, Denise Connolly and husband, Mike, of Abilene, and Susan Schroeder and husband, John, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her grandchildren, Haley Anderson and husband, Aaron, Michelle Lueck and husband, Ben, Phillip Schroeder, Brian Connolly, and Jennifer Snider. As testimony to Sue's long full life she is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Skylar Anderson, Kaleb Shockley and Riley Lueck, and great-great-granddaughter, Berkley Sue Bales. Also surviving Sue are siblings, Dorothy Wood, John Denton and wife, Charlene, and Lane Denton along with numerous nieces and nephews – all of whom knew her as Granny Sue.
Honorary Pallbearers are Sue's nephews, Lewis Wood, Timothy Wood, Steve Denton, Scott Denton, Jeff Denton, Keith Denton, and Michael Wood.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at The Oaks in Flower Mound, TX, and Ardent Hospice who made Sue feel special every day. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to The Fanny Lee Denton Scholarship Fund at Axtell ISD or the charity of your choice
.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.