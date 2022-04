Mary Jannette WaltersDec. 16, 1939 - April 5, 2022Mary "Jan" Jannette Walters, 82, of Lorena, TX, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 11, at Cottonwood Baptist Church, 890 FM 2643, Lorena, TX. Burial will follow at Lorena Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com