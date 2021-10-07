Menu
Mary Youngblood
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Mary Youngblood

April 2, 1939 - Oct 4, 2021

Mary Ruth Youngblood, 82, of Bellmead, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.

She was born on April 2,1939 in Columbia, South Carolina to Thara Madge & John C. Campbell. She married Willie B. Youngblood on February 23, 1961 in Waco.

Mary worked various jobs before finding her true calling and following her mother's footsteps and becoming a nurse. She thrived on helping others and worked as a registered nurse for 32 years. Mary had a passion for her Bellmead community and served on the City Council and was Mayor. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, Mary will be remembered for loving others unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by those that loved her most.

Mary is survived by her husband, Willie; and son, Jon Clay, and his wife, Brenda. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Brandon and Max Youngblood, Paige Harris and her husband, Joe, Clay Youngblood and his wife, Katie; her sisters, Ann Watson and Joyce Gooden; and one great-granddaughter: Abigail Harris.

Mary was preceded in death by: her son, Jeffery Boyd Youngblood.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Coolidge Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2021, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Coolidge Cemetery
TX
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of such a sweet, fantastic woman. She always spoke so highly and proud of her family. A beautiful woman inside and out. She will be deeply missed
Cindy Atwell
October 8, 2021
