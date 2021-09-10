Matlyn Lurline Webb
May 21, 1947 - Sept. 7, 2021
Matlyn Lurline Webb passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a prolonged illness. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 11, at Cogdell United Methodist Church, presided by Pastor Tim Jarrell. A graveside service will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Matlyn was born on May 21, 1947, to Mat and Lurline Womack in Corsicana, Texas. She graduated from China Spring High School in 1965. She was a loving wife for 57 years and a beloved mother and grandmother.
Matlyn's lifelong passion was playing piano in local music groups. Matlyn played piano for over 30 years at her previous church, Speegleville United Methodist Church. She was inducted into the Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and served as President of the Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014. In addition, she volunteered her time bringing music to local nursing homes with the Wednesday Band. She also taught piano lessons for young children.
Matlyn was preceded in death by her loving parents, Mat Womack and Lurline Womack.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Lynn Webb, of Speegleville, Texas; daughter, Carol Lynn O'Neal, and husband, Robert O'Neal, of Frisco, Texas; son, Daryl Lynn Webb, and wife, Tracy Webb, of Indian Land, South Carolina; granddaughter, Caroline Lorraine O'Neal, of Madison, Alabama; granddaughter, Brooke Delaine Burgess, and husband, Preston Burgess, of Aiken, South Carolina; grandson, Zachary David Webb, of Indian Land, South Carolina; sister-in-law, JoAnn Webb Rush, and husband, Kenneth Rush, of Temple, Texas; and brother-in-law, Lewis Webb, and wife, Janet Webb, of Barnesville, Georgia.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Webb, Robert O'Neal, Caroline O'Neal, Brooke Burgess, Preston Burgess, and Zachary Webb.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to go to Cogdell United Methodist Church.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.