Matthew Nicholas Basquez
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Matthew Nicholas Basquez

March 3, 1996 - March 21, 2021

Matthew Nicholas Basquez, of Waco, was born March 3, 1996, and passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., today, March 30, at Church of the Open Door with Pastor Ronnie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Matthew was not only a remarkable father who greatly loved his kids, but a wonderful son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many. He captured the heart of anyone that was blessed enough to know him. He will forever be remembered by his radiant smile and his warm laughter.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ray (Papaw) Sisneros; and his grandpa, Bill (Papa) Shaver.

He is survived by his mother, Ashley Dawne Shaver; father, Guadalupe Basquez, Jr.; his grandparents, Eva Sisneros, Guadalupe Basquez Sr. and Irene Basquez; Diane and Santos Aguilar; and Peggy Wiseman Shaver; his aunts and uncles; Dominicia Flores, Julie Herrera, and Joseph Basquez; his six sisters, Morgan Lane Riggins, Haley Christine Shaver, Lilianna Ulissa Basquez, Alera Alissa Basquez, Averie Laine Basquez, and Andrea Lupita Basquez, as well as, his beautiful children, Elijah Blu Basquez, and Jaxon Reed Basquez; and many cousins, relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Petey Basquez, Adrian Chavez, Jacob Casiano, Adam Martinez, Jr. Jay Perez, and Cedric Berkley.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Church of the Open Door
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
