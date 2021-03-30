Matthew Nicholas Basquez
March 3, 1996 - March 21, 2021
Matthew Nicholas Basquez, of Waco, was born March 3, 1996, and passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., today, March 30, at Church of the Open Door with Pastor Ronnie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Matthew was not only a remarkable father who greatly loved his kids, but a wonderful son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many. He captured the heart of anyone that was blessed enough to know him. He will forever be remembered by his radiant smile and his warm laughter.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ray (Papaw) Sisneros; and his grandpa, Bill (Papa) Shaver.
He is survived by his mother, Ashley Dawne Shaver; father, Guadalupe Basquez, Jr.; his grandparents, Eva Sisneros, Guadalupe Basquez Sr. and Irene Basquez; Diane and Santos Aguilar; and Peggy Wiseman Shaver; his aunts and uncles; Dominicia Flores, Julie Herrera, and Joseph Basquez; his six sisters, Morgan Lane Riggins, Haley Christine Shaver, Lilianna Ulissa Basquez, Alera Alissa Basquez, Averie Laine Basquez, and Andrea Lupita Basquez, as well as, his beautiful children, Elijah Blu Basquez, and Jaxon Reed Basquez; and many cousins, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Petey Basquez, Adrian Chavez, Jacob Casiano, Adam Martinez, Jr. Jay Perez, and Cedric Berkley.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.