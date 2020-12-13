Matt passed away on December 5, 2020, at the age of 34. He was a loving son and friend to many. Matt is survived by mother, Lisa, and stepfather, Roy Young Jr.; sisters, Kirstie DiGiovanni, Andrea Reinke; and niece, Carter Reinke; father, Jay Reinke; grandfather, Leonard Reinke; great-aunt, Sherry Kelinske; and aunt and uncle, Wendy and Mike Winter and family. He was a great friend to many.
Matt was born April 25, 1986, in Waco, Texas. He was a 2004 Graduate of Midway High School. He loved baseball and was part of the Howard college athletic training program. His quick wit and infectious smile will be missed all that knew him.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lois and Leo Knott; grandmother, Diana Reinke and Aunt Linda Knott.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
A Celebration of life is planned from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at our home in Woodway. Please join us.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2020.
My heart breaks for you Lisa and your family, so sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers, if you need anything please let me know
Jean Zeh
December 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Mark Manes
December 14, 2020
my sons James and Shelby were friends of Matt's. We all enjoyed his company. So sorry for your loss. Children are so precious.
Carol Campbell
December 14, 2020
Lisa, Jay, Wendy, Mike and all the Reinke and Knott Families. My heart breaks for you all. I´m so sorry for the loss you are suffering right now. May you find comfort and peace in Gods loving arms. You will all be in my prayers.
Love,
Becky Davis and family
Becky Davis
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. If you need anything, please let me know
Lisa Frazier
December 13, 2020
My heart is hurting so very much. I´m truly sorry for your loss. Our family loved Matt, especially my son Jordy. Praying for your family