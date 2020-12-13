Matthew Aric Reinke



April 25, 1986 - Dec. 5, 2020



Matt passed away on December 5, 2020, at the age of 34. He was a loving son and friend to many. Matt is survived by mother, Lisa, and stepfather, Roy Young Jr.; sisters, Kirstie DiGiovanni, Andrea Reinke; and niece, Carter Reinke; father, Jay Reinke; grandfather, Leonard Reinke; great-aunt, Sherry Kelinske; and aunt and uncle, Wendy and Mike Winter and family. He was a great friend to many.



Matt was born April 25, 1986, in Waco, Texas. He was a 2004 Graduate of Midway High School. He loved baseball and was part of the Howard college athletic training program. His quick wit and infectious smile will be missed all that knew him.



Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lois and Leo Knott; grandmother, Diana Reinke and Aunt Linda Knott.



In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



A Celebration of life is planned from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at our home in Woodway. Please join us.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2020.