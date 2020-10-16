Matthew Taylor Miller
Sept. 9, 1998 - Oct. 9, 2020
Senior Airman (SrA) Matthew Taylor Miller, 22, of China Spring, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, in The Florida Mountains in Deming, NM.
Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, limited seating will be available. The service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website for those who cannot attend. Burial will follow the service in Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 16, at the funeral home.
Matthew was born September 9, 1998, in Clifton, Texas. After graduating from China Spring High School, he entered the United States Air Force in February of 2018. He was a vehicle operator in the Air Force and was active duty at the time of his passing. There are many great things you can say about Matthew but he is most remembered for his fun and adventurous personality. He loved woodworking, building things, being outdoors and tinkering with his truck. Matthew was a reliable person who was always there for his family and friends when they needed him. He loved his family, friends and adored the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Megan, who he married December 23, 2018, in Clifton. Matthew was a hardworking young man who was compassionate about life. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James "Jay" Argabright.
He is survived by his wife, Megan Miller of China Spring; father, Joseph Miller of Waco; mother, Angela Price and husband, Jason, of Paris, AR; in-laws, Johnnie and Regina Day of China Spring; siblings, Erica Tripp (Jerry Don, Jonathan, Philip, Aaron, Sean) of Delaware, AR; Elizabeth Collins (Chad, Hayden, Hadley) of Russellville, AR; Joshua Miller of Russellville, AR; Rachel Douglas (Paul, Carson, Abigail) of Edna, KS; Jessica Mendiola (JamesLee, Aiden, La'Ana, Kambrielle) of Mount Vernon, WA; Christopher Miller of Saint Anthony, ID; Andrew Miller (Sara) of Saint Anthony, ID; Makayla Meador of Stephenville; grandmother, Wanda Argabright of Clifton; grandparents, Roger and Janice Coon of Smithville; sisters-in-law, Mallory and Maddie Day of China Spring; and his beloved dogs, Bonnie and Rufus.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.