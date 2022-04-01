Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mattie Mae Ross
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Mattie Mae Ross

April 6, 1950 - March 26, 2022

Mattie Mae Curry Ross went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco. A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton Ave., Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at WWW.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church
919 Dutton Ave., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.