Mattie Mae Ross
April 6, 1950 - March 26, 2022
Mattie Mae Curry Ross went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco. A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton Ave., Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at WWW.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 1, 2022.