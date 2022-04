May Pimpton



March 25, 1951 - April 14, 2018



Feeling Your Love Each Day!



A memory of a mom is frozen in time, a stairway of love, I can forever climb!



Thank you for giving me the best gift a mother could ever give and that's the gift of life. In return, I vow to follow your teachings of love, patience, endurance, strength, faith in God and to walk with my head to the sky.



You Are Forever Loved, Never Forgotten



HAPPY BIRTHDAY



Lots of kisses,



Your Baby



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.