Melanie Giddings



May 17, 1974 - Sept. 22, 2020



It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the untimely passing of Melanie Colette Giddings, 46, of Jonesboro, GA. Melanie passed away on September 22, 2020, in Fayetteville, GA. Melanie was born and raised in Marlin, TX; she was a 1992 graduate of Marlin High School. Melanie was preceeded in death by her parents Charlie V. Giddings, Sr. of Marlin, TX, and Bobbie Jean Giddings, formerly of Marlin, TX.



Melanie is survived by her siblings, Tracy, Michael, and Charlie Giddings, Jr., Charolette Burrell, James Giddings, and Chantal Giddings, Clifton Hopwood, Darin Sledge, Kathy Crear, Cherry Gonzales, Carolyn Coleman, Cynthia Stewart, Karen Vaughn (a cousin she shared a very sisterly relationship with); and several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service honoring Melanie's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., October 3, at the South Union Baptist Church, Marlin, TX. Cards and flowers can be sent to care of Melanie Giddings, 610 San Antonio Street, Marlin, TX 76661.

