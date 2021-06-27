Melba L. Atchison
Jan. 31, 1926 - June 24, 2021
Melba Lucille Atchison, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Belton, Texas. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., just prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
Melba was born January 31, 1926, in Waco, Texas, to Thornton and Eula Dennis. She graduated from Waco High School in 1943. She married the love of her life, W. Wesley Atchison, on April 6, 1944. They were charter members of Grace Temple Baptist Church, and were very active there for many years, Melba serving in the choir and as Director of Senior Adults, and Wesley as a deacon and teacher. She was also a member of Western Heights Baptist Church for seven years before moving to be closer to family.
Melba enjoyed crafts, especially sewing, quilting, and creating holiday decor. She was a wonderful baker and loved teaching her granddaughters to bake and sew. Wesley and Melba enjoyed travelling in their camper and were active members of the Good Sam Club for as long as they were able. She was involved in her community and never missed an opportunity to make good friends, often life-long ones. She enjoyed hosting game nights and meals at her home and was a fantastic hostess.
Melba is survived by her daughter, Karen Sue Atchison of Temple; granddaughters, Robin Acevedo and husband, Ed, of Katy, and Jennifer Tuttle, and husband, Jason, of Cedar Park; and her great-granddaughters, Jessica and Nicole Acevedo; as well as a niece and nephew and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley of 61 years; daughter, Martha Danford; son-in-law, Jerry Danford; sisters, Robbie Davault and Jimmie Naumann; and brothers, Garnet Dennis and Raymond Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.