Melba Everett
June 14, 1932 - Jan. 9, 2022
Melba Marceen Everett, 89, also known as MawMaw, passed away January 9, 2022. She had a servant's heart and always made sure that everyone had plenty to eat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; her son, Charles; parents, Arthur and Ethel Barnes; and ten siblings. Survivors include daughter, Lisa Arp and her husband, Tracey; daughter-in-law, Louann Everett; ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Barnes; and sister, Jane Evans. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m., Friday, January 14, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Service follows at 2 p.m. with Lester Adams officiating. Interment at Waco Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.