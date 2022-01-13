Menu
Melba Everett
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Melba Everett

June 14, 1932 - Jan. 9, 2022

Melba Marceen Everett, 89, also known as MawMaw, passed away January 9, 2022. She had a servant's heart and always made sure that everyone had plenty to eat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; her son, Charles; parents, Arthur and Ethel Barnes; and ten siblings. Survivors include daughter, Lisa Arp and her husband, Tracey; daughter-in-law, Louann Everett; ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Barnes; and sister, Jane Evans. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m., Friday, January 14, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Service follows at 2 p.m. with Lester Adams officiating. Interment at Waco Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Jan
14
Service
2:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Marceen was always wonderful to us Hestilow kids.
Tammy Harriman
Friend
January 14, 2022
