Melba Ruth Hafer
April 11, 1931 - March 20, 2022
Melba Ruth Hafer, 90, of Waco passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Melba was born April 11, 1931, in College Station, Texas, to Gus "Pete" and Gussie Endler Beyer. After graduating from Nederland High School in Nederland, Texas, Melba attended St. Paul School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, and graduated as a registered nurse. In 1953, she married Henry David Hafer and they lived in Dallas until 1968 when they moved their family to Woodway, Texas, and became permanent residents until their deaths.
Melba retired from Hillcrest Hospital in 2004 after 35 years as a registered nurse. She and Henry loved to travel in their RV, were members of the Cotton Palace Good Sam's RV Club, and she collected rocks from all the places they traveled. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. As a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club, she loved to sit in her backyard garden and commune with the flowers and birds, especially her doves. She was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she served as a Stephen Minister and Bible Study Leader for the Morning Circle. She was active in the "Over 50" group along with many other activities.
Melba was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Tillie Beyer; and her husband, Henry. She is survived by her children, Janet Hafer Wuthrich and husband, Buddy, David Hafer and wife, Mauveline, and Steve Hafer and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Kendall Wuthrich, Hannah Hafer Sanders and husband, Chris, and Hallie Hafer; and great-grandchild, Hudson Sanders.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 25, at Waco Memorial Park.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth, St. Catherine and Community Healthcare for taking such great care of our mother.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.