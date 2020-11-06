Meliton Miranda
June 8, 1959 - Oct. 29, 2020
Meliton "Bafa" Miranda, Jr., age 61, of Woodway, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Rev. Benjamin Magnaye of Sacred Heart officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Waco Memorial Cemetery. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 5 p.m., Friday, November 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Meliton was born in Glencoe, Minnesota, on June 8, 1959. He graduated and continued his education to receive an associate degree in business management. He enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a sergeant for 11 years. Meliton married his loving wife, Gloria, in 1987, and they shared 33 years together in which time they raised a beautiful family.
Meliton was a peace officer in Chicago, worked as a Juvenile Detention Officer for the State of Texas and was a purchaser for the Veterans Affairs. He enjoyed watching football, having cookouts with his family, and traveling.
Meliton is preceded in death by his parents, Meliton, Sr., and Virginia Miranda; brothers, Arturo and Antonio Miranda; sisters, Idolina and Maria Elena Miranda; and daughter, Elizabeth Lockes.
Meliton was survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Guy and wife, Kayla, Carlos and wife, Erica, Gloria and husband, Lupe, Roberto and wife, Ella, Diana, Brayden, Xavior, and Miranda; as well as 15 grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and other family and friends.
Meliton will be greatly missed by all of those who have had the pleasure of crossing his path and has left a lasting impression on all our lives.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.