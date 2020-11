Melony CumbieNov. 7, 1951 - Nov. 4, 2020Melony Cumbie passed away November 4, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 7, Wilkirson-Hatch Bailey-Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on November 9, in Floydada, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com