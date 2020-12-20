Melrose Smith
March 9, 1925 - Dec. 17, 2020
Melrose Olson Smith, 95, of Waco, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, with Heath Kirkwood officiating.
Melrose was born March 9, 1925, in Mt. Calm, TX, to Orvil Kelsey Wollard and Fannie Loretta Robinson. She graduated from Mt.Ca
lm High School. She married Clarence Olson Jr. They had two children Clarence H. (Skipper) Olson III and Cathi Ann Olson. Clarence Olson Jr. preceded her in death in 1974. She was the office manager at Sears Waco Credit Union for over 30 years where she greeted everyone by name and with a smile.
She married Harold M. Smith in March of 1984. They enjoyed dancing at Geneva Hall and traveling to Las Vegas. Melrose was truly one of a kind who blessed many lives. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, and doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by son, Clarence H. (Skipper) Olson III in 1987; husband, Harold M. Smith in 1996; daughter, Cathi Ann Olson in 2018; and longtime companion, Ed Aigner in 2016.
Survivors include her only granddaughter, Jennnifer Moore Johnson and husband, Kevin; and great-grandchildren, Kendall, Kourtney, and Konnor Johnson.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation for the love and care provided to Melrose by the staff at Stoney Brook Assisted Living in Hewitt. Also, special thanks to Terrie, Hope, Kerra, Rick, and Justin with Alamo Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a meaningful charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.