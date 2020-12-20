Menu
Melrose Smith
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Melrose Smith

March 9, 1925 - Dec. 17, 2020

Melrose Olson Smith, 95, of Waco, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, with Heath Kirkwood officiating.

Melrose was born March 9, 1925, in Mt. Calm, TX, to Orvil Kelsey Wollard and Fannie Loretta Robinson. She graduated from Mt.Calm High School. She married Clarence Olson Jr. They had two children Clarence H. (Skipper) Olson III and Cathi Ann Olson. Clarence Olson Jr. preceded her in death in 1974. She was the office manager at Sears Waco Credit Union for over 30 years where she greeted everyone by name and with a smile.

She married Harold M. Smith in March of 1984. They enjoyed dancing at Geneva Hall and traveling to Las Vegas. Melrose was truly one of a kind who blessed many lives. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, and doing crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by son, Clarence H. (Skipper) Olson III in 1987; husband, Harold M. Smith in 1996; daughter, Cathi Ann Olson in 2018; and longtime companion, Ed Aigner in 2016.

Survivors include her only granddaughter, Jennnifer Moore Johnson and husband, Kevin; and great-grandchildren, Kendall, Kourtney, and Konnor Johnson.

The family would like to express our deep appreciation for the love and care provided to Melrose by the staff at Stoney Brook Assisted Living in Hewitt. Also, special thanks to Terrie, Hope, Kerra, Rick, and Justin with Alamo Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a meaningful charity of your choice.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Jennifer, I know how close you were to your grandmother. She was a strong force and will be missed by many. You were blessed to have her till the age of 95 I pray God gives you comfort and peace. Love Catherine
Catherine Williams
December 22, 2020
I was a credit union Examiner when I first met Melrose in the late 1970's. She was an excellent manager of Sears Employees Credit Union and was always looking for out for their well-being. I told her that her name reminded me of the old Melrose Theater on Speight. She was a very sweet and nice lady!
JIM RATZMAN
December 21, 2020
Melrose was such a blessing to many people! She was Fred´s mom, Opal Shavers´ very best friend. Watching those two spend time together warmed my heart! She was with Opal when she took her last breath...was very difficult for her. So now they are together once again, catching up, I´m sure! We are praying for you, Jennifer, and your family as you face difficult days. May her memories bring you comfort. She loved y´all soooo much!!!
Fred & Diane Shavers
December 20, 2020
Melrose was a sweet lady who knew Sears Credit Union business & people like no other. She spoke her mind - and always greeted everyone with a smile. My condolences to her loved ones.
Marcia Dutschmann
December 20, 2020
Our sincerest condolences. Melrose was dedicated to her family and work and God bless her with a long, wonderful life.
Rob & Paula
December 20, 2020
sorry for your loss Jennifer. I remember your mother bringing you into Sears when you were a baby and how proud of you your grandmother was.
mike mcgee`
December 20, 2020
Jennifer, my heart goes out to you and your family. Melrose was a truly beautiful soul. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Tamme Cook
Friend
December 19, 2020
Melrose will truly be missed by many. She was one of a kind and friendly to everyone. Rest In Peace Melrose.
Bob and Pat Johnson
December 19, 2020
