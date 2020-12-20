Melrose was such a blessing to many people! She was Fred´s mom, Opal Shavers´ very best friend. Watching those two spend time together warmed my heart! She was with Opal when she took her last breath...was very difficult for her. So now they are together once again, catching up, I´m sure! We are praying for you, Jennifer, and your family as you face difficult days. May her memories bring you comfort. She loved y´all soooo much!!!

Fred & Diane Shavers December 20, 2020