Melvin Louis Ephraim



May 2, 1948 - Feb. 20, 2017



The Home going celebration of MR. MELVIN L. EPHRAIM. All praises to our Mighty LORD & SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST, who graced us with HIS presence on yesterday's service. A man who gave his life to CHRIST. The family are diehard fans of... The lovely wife, Mrs. JANICE EPHRAIM came dressed in her Dallas Cowboy attire in representation for her husband who was a Dallas Cowboy fan & family. Janice is most faithful to GOD & her husband. Our very own Pastor. E Shaun Williams, topic was "GOD in Sovereign" & a Dallas Cowboy fan too! The family, friends were present, hearts were full, but GOD showed up & showed out!!! Melva Trunell Ridge, sang so eloquently one of Marvin Sapp's songs, later Rev. James Alexander, sang Anchored in the LORD & my favorite song, I Won't Complain sang by Deacon Earnest White. Clearly this family is led spiritually by the LORD & the men in their family! Hallelujah! Upon leaving, Mrs. Spencer belted out an old spiritual, "By & By," Holy Ghost filled. Noticed Corey Ephraim & his brother were the last to leave after the Preachers, Mom, family & friends had left the church. Look at GOD ALMIGHTY! Farewell Mr. Ephraim, thy good & faithful servant til the end.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.