Melvin Winoto Tedjamulia
Nov. 24, 1943 - Dec. 9, 2021
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully to the next life in Waco, Texas, in the afternoon of December 9, 2021, due to the residual effects of his battle with Myasthenia Gravis.
Visitation and Viewing: 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, December 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr., Waco, TX 76708.
Viewing: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, December 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1305 N 100 E, American Fork, UT 84003.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, December 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1305 N 100 E, American Fork, UT 84003. Burial will follow at Alpine Cemetery in Alpine, Utah. For those wishing to send floral gifts, please send to Tedjamulia Family, c/o Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 E 100 N, American Fork, UT 84003.
Melvin was born and raised in Surakarta, Indonesia, to The Sie Hong and Nelly Suriadewi Marikangen. He then immigrated to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he learned the language and provided for his mom and siblings after his father passed away. Melvin has always placed the needs of others before his own, and most especially the will of the Lord. Only after taking care of his mom and securing the best education for his siblings did Melvin find the love of his life, Lourdes Carmen Jimenez Gossler, whom he married and was sealed to for time and all eternity by President Spencer W. Kimball in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Melvin dedicated his life to studying, living and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. After experiencing a literal miracle, Melvin and his family were baptized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he served as a Stake President and also a Regional Representative helping to establish The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil. Melvin and Lourdes had three children before immigrating to the United States with the vision of providing the best education and opportunities for his children so they could build their own families in holiness to the Lord.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Lourdes Carmen Jimenez Gossler Tedjamulia, whom he has been married to for 48 years; his three children and their spouses, Steven (Christine) Tedjamulia, Genevieve (Aaron) Blackwelder, and Patrick (Maria) Tedjamulia; his 15 grandchildren; and his siblings and their spouses, Jeannie (Dario) Mingorance, Alvin (Vanessa) Tedjamulia, and Marvin (Virginia) Tedjamulia.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.