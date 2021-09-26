Merle Casey Butler
Oct. 16, 1931 - Sept. 20, 2021
Merle Casey Butler, 89, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., October 16, Victorious Life Church in Robinson.
Merle was born October 16, 1931, in Chilton, Texas. She attended Bruceville-Eddy School. She married Tilmon Butler on September 4, 1948. Over the years, she was a nursing assistant for several Waco area doctors. For many years, she was an active member of Victorious Life Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lillian Casey; her son, Michael Ray Butler; her brother, Bill Casey; and her sisters, Mary Tabor and Christine Crocker.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Longo, and husband, Leonard Longo; her daughter, Marilyn Norvell; her daughter-in-law, Jana Kelley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Victorious Life Church missions and outreach.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.