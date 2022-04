Merle Casey ButlerOct. 16, 1931 - Sept. 20, 2021Merle Casey Butler, 89, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., October 16, Victorious Life Church in Robinson.Merle was born October 16, 1931, in Chilton, Texas. She attended Bruceville-Eddy School. She married Tilmon Butler on September 4, 1948. Over the years, she was a nursing assistant for several Waco area doctors. For many years, she was an active member of Victorious Life Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lillian Casey; her son, Michael Ray Butler; her brother, Bill Casey; and her sisters, Mary Tabor and Christine Crocker.Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Longo, and husband, Leonard Longo; her daughter, Marilyn Norvell; her daughter-in-law, Jana Kelley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Victorious Life Church missions and outreach.The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com