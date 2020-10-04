Michael Doyle Smith
May 11, 1953 - Oct. 2, 2020
Michael Doyle Smith, 67, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, limited seating will be available. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestream on the funeral home website.
Michael was born to parents, Willis Doyle Smith and Ruth Carlene Stevens Smith in Waco, May 11, 1953. He was only hours old when a devastating tornado struck downtown Waco, claiming 114 lives.
Michael was educated in Waco schools and graduated from Richfield High School in 1971. After attending M.C.C. for one year, Michael went to work for Chilton Credit Bureau in the Collection Department. Following Chilton, he worked for several finance companies in Waco, Ft. Worth and Houston.
In 1980, Michael opened Liberty Finance Service and managed it for 18 years. While in the finance business, Michael served in several organizations. He was a board member of the Texas Finance Institute and also served as membership chairman. Michael was also a member of the Texas Consumer Finance Association and a member of the Consumer Credit Executives of Waco serving as president from 1983 to1984.
In 1985, Michael and a partner opened M & S Properties, Real Estate Investments. He owned it for 35 years. He also served on several boards while in the Real Estate business. He was invited to join the Heart of Texas Apartment Association serving on the board and as President in 2018. He was also on the board of the Texas Apartment Association. Michael was a lifetime member of the Northwest Waco Optimist Club and took part in many youth projects over the years such as Christmas Tree sales, Waco Center for Youth, Special Olympics and the Waco Boys and Girls Club. He also attended the International Convention in Denver in 2010. The Northwest Waco Optimist Club continues to serve the youth of Waco today.
Michael was baptized at the Richfield Christian Church in 1962. His family moved to Central Christian Church in 1965, where he was a faithful member, serving on the board and was past chairman of the Deacons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael Todd Smith.
Survivors include his sister, Jennifer Denny and husband, Tom Mason, of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Roger Smith and wife, Pam, of Crawford; and many nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.