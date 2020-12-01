Michael Harris
Dec. 26, 1959 - Nov. 29, 2020
Michael Glenn Harris, 60, passed away November 29, 2020, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, December 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Kip Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Mike was born December 26, 1959, in Waco, Texas, to Chester and Janette Harris. He was raised in Waco. He married Donna Campbell on March 20, 2009. Mike worked at M&M Mars in the Starburst division for 31 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working outdoors and home projects, and listening to classic rock. Mike was quick-witted, always cutting jokes to make his friends laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Brian, Claude, and Kathy.
Mike is survived by his wife, Donna Harris; daughter, Sheena and husband, Jeremy Dudik; daughter, Ashley and husband, Kyle Margeson; and four grandchildren.
Special thanks to Baylor Scott and White McClinton Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://www.pancan.org
