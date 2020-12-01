Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Harris
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Michael Harris

Dec. 26, 1959 - Nov. 29, 2020

Michael Glenn Harris, 60, passed away November 29, 2020, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, December 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Kip Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Mike was born December 26, 1959, in Waco, Texas, to Chester and Janette Harris. He was raised in Waco. He married Donna Campbell on March 20, 2009. Mike worked at M&M Mars in the Starburst division for 31 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working outdoors and home projects, and listening to classic rock. Mike was quick-witted, always cutting jokes to make his friends laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Brian, Claude, and Kathy.

Mike is survived by his wife, Donna Harris; daughter, Sheena and husband, Jeremy Dudik; daughter, Ashley and husband, Kyle Margeson; and four grandchildren.

Special thanks to Baylor Scott and White McClinton Cancer Center.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://www.pancan.org.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Donna, I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed seeing y'all when I came home.
Jim Chisholm
December 1, 2020
So sorry for you loss. Mike always had a smile or a laugh. Although we didn't work directly together at Mars, we were part of a large family!
Cecelia Neal
December 1, 2020