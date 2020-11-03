Michael J. Sodek
Aug. 6, 1963 - Nov. 1, 2020
Michael J. Sodek, 57, of Bruceville, husband of Mary Sodek and father of William, Kameron, and Kelsey, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 6, at the Renew Church Waco, 6509 Bosque Boulevard, with Pastor Jim Daniel officiating. Facial covering and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mike Warriors Facebook page.
The family invites you to share a memory or send a message at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.