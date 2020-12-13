Menu
Michael Miller Sr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
7537 South Interstate Hwy 35
Robinson, TX
Michael Miller Sr.

July 21, 1952 - Dec. 4, 2020

Michael Dean Miller Sr., of Lorena, TX, went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020. Michael was retired from Owen Illinois Glass and worked at Toby's Autos in Waco.

For Michael's life story, visit www.wacofhmp.com/obituary/Michael-MillerSr.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 19, at the First Baptist Church in Lorena.

Please observe safety precautions. All guests should wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Lorena
307 Center Street, Lorena, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anna Johnson
Coworker
December 21, 2020
I worked with Mike at OI he was a great guy. Always friendly and would help any way he could. He helped me out one day when we came out of work off graveyards and I had a dead battery. He gave me a ride home which was well appreciated. He was always such a gentleman. He well be missed by so many. My deepest sympathies to his family. Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
December 20, 2020
R.I.P. Big Mike it was a joy working with you at the Glass plant i can't believe you're gone
Artice Vincent
December 16, 2020
Patricia Utterback
December 14, 2020
RIP brother
Roy Winfield
December 13, 2020
