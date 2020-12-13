Michael Miller Sr.
July 21, 1952 - Dec. 4, 2020
Michael Dean Miller Sr., of Lorena, TX, went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020. Michael was retired from Owen Illinois Glass and worked at Toby's Autos in Waco.
For Michael's life story, visit www.wacofhmp.com/obituary/Michael-MillerSr
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 19, at the First Baptist Church in Lorena.
Please observe safety precautions. All guests should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.