Michael J. SanchezNov. 21, 1976 - Sept. 5, 2021Michael Joseph Sanchez, 44, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., September 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., September 17, at the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com