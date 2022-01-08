Michael B. Sartain
Dec. 13, 1946 - Jan. 6, 2022
Michael "Mike" Brunt Sartain, 75, of Waco, Texas, was welcomed into God's loving arms on January 6, 2022, after a brief illness.
Mike was born to Tom and Eva Lee Brunt Sartain on December 13, 1946, in Jacksonville, Texas. He was one of five children born into the marriage. After graduation from Rusk High School in 1965, Mike attended East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce) and graduated in 1969. After graduation, Mike began working at the Texas Rehabilitation Commission in Rusk. In 1978, he moved to Waco to begin his career at Brazos Electric Cooperative, where he remained until his retirement in March of 2013.
Mike was an avid reader. He loved history, World War II documentaries, and researching family genealogy. He traveled the United States riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with a special group of friends. Mike was a gifted storyteller and loved to entertain all with stories of his motorcycle adventures with a special emphasis on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. His nickname was "Growler" and, if you knew Mike, you certainly understood why!
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Tommy Lee Pickett and W.J. Pickett of Rusk; and niece, Kristin Pickett Smith of Huntsville.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sue Ward Sartain; son, Jeff Canterbury and his wife, Alison, and grandsons, Logan and Lawson of Dallas; and stepdaughter, Amy Ward of Houston. He is survived by siblings, Jim Sartain and spouse, Debbie, of Waco, Jane Woods and spouse, Les, of Ft. Worth, and Bob Sartain and spouse, Pam, of Birmingham, Alabama; and numerous nephews, nieces and close friends.
Honorary pallbearers are nephews and nieces, Natalie Sartain Chandlee, Kerry Pickett, Kyle Pickett, Terry Pickett, Cheri Pickett Reeves, James Tyler Sartain, Jay Thomas Sartain, and Robert Woods.
Services are scheduled for Sunday, January 9, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 1, followed by a service at 2. A family graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Rusk.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to the Rusk High School Alumni Association (RHSAA.com
) P.O. Box 711, Rusk, Texas 75785 or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.