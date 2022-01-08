Menu
Michael B. Sartain
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Autry Funeral Home
1025 SE Loop 456
Jacksonville, TX
Michael B. Sartain

Dec. 13, 1946 - Jan. 6, 2022

Michael "Mike" Brunt Sartain, 75, of Waco, Texas, was welcomed into God's loving arms on January 6, 2022, after a brief illness.

Mike was born to Tom and Eva Lee Brunt Sartain on December 13, 1946, in Jacksonville, Texas. He was one of five children born into the marriage. After graduation from Rusk High School in 1965, Mike attended East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce) and graduated in 1969. After graduation, Mike began working at the Texas Rehabilitation Commission in Rusk. In 1978, he moved to Waco to begin his career at Brazos Electric Cooperative, where he remained until his retirement in March of 2013.

Mike was an avid reader. He loved history, World War II documentaries, and researching family genealogy. He traveled the United States riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with a special group of friends. Mike was a gifted storyteller and loved to entertain all with stories of his motorcycle adventures with a special emphasis on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. His nickname was "Growler" and, if you knew Mike, you certainly understood why!

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Tommy Lee Pickett and W.J. Pickett of Rusk; and niece, Kristin Pickett Smith of Huntsville.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sue Ward Sartain; son, Jeff Canterbury and his wife, Alison, and grandsons, Logan and Lawson of Dallas; and stepdaughter, Amy Ward of Houston. He is survived by siblings, Jim Sartain and spouse, Debbie, of Waco, Jane Woods and spouse, Les, of Ft. Worth, and Bob Sartain and spouse, Pam, of Birmingham, Alabama; and numerous nephews, nieces and close friends.

Honorary pallbearers are nephews and nieces, Natalie Sartain Chandlee, Kerry Pickett, Kyle Pickett, Terry Pickett, Cheri Pickett Reeves, James Tyler Sartain, Jay Thomas Sartain, and Robert Woods.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, January 9, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 1, followed by a service at 2. A family graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Rusk.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to the Rusk High School Alumni Association (RHSAA.com) P.O. Box 711, Rusk, Texas 75785 or to the charity of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Autry Funeral Home
1025 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville, TX
Jan
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Autry Funeral Home
1025 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Autry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Autry Funeral Home.
Mike will be missed very much. He was a very generous man and would do whatever necessary to help people. RIP my friend!!
Mark Buckingham
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear of Mikes passing. We remained friends for many years. Prayers for Sue and all family who will miss him
Patsy weeks
Friend
January 8, 2022
I used to work at Brazos Electric Coop as well. I was A janitor at the main office when he was in the engineering department. A wonderful friend. Youall are in my thoughts and prayers during your time of sorrow & grief. May God Bless Youall.
Steve Rosentreter-Rosentreter-Rosentreter-Grapevine
Work
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results