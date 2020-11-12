Michiko Beck
October 10, 1939 - November 5, 2020
Michiko Nakai Beck passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, due to complications related to Covid-19. She will be interred alongside her husband at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenzaburo and Satako Nakai; and her husband, Roy D. Beck.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Amy Beck; and five grandchildren.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.