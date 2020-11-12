Menu
Michiko Beck
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Michiko Beck

October 10, 1939 - November 5, 2020

Michiko Nakai Beck passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, due to complications related to Covid-19. She will be interred alongside her husband at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenzaburo and Satako Nakai; and her husband, Roy D. Beck.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Amy Beck; and five grandchildren.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
