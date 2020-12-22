Mike Baker
Dec. 16, 1950 - Dec. 21, 2020
Michael "Mike" Ray Baker, 70, of West, and formerly a longtime resident of Hubbard, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in a West longterm care facility. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard with Rev. Bob Rainey and Mr. Buddy Pettigrew officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, before the services.
Mike was born December 16, 1950, in Waco, to Dewey and Gwen Baker. He was raised in the Hubbard area and attended schools in Penelope and Hubbard and was a graduate of Hubbard High School. Mike later attended Hill Junior College before graduating from Baylor University. After college, Mike worked at a convenience store in Ferris for Bill Fitch and taught school in the Ferris ISD for a year before beginning a career with Sears and Roebuck in Dallas. After working for Sears for 11 years, Mike moved back to Hubbard and begin a long public education career that saw him teaching at Hubbard High School for many years before finishing his teaching career in Penelope. Mike was an active member of both the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard and the Abbott Methodist Church where he often led the music during church services.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Sherry Bills Baker.
Survivors include two brothers, James Baker of Waco and David Baker and wife, Belinda, of Deer Park; two nephews, Chris Hawkins and Kyle Baker and wife, Stephanie; three nieces, Kobie Baker, Jennifer Haass and husband, Brian Johnson, and Bryanne Baker and partner, Alice Wong; and numerous cousins and other extended family members and countless friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to West Rest Haven for the care they extended to Mike during his time living there.
Please sign the memorial guestbook for Mike at www.wadefuneralhome.net
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.