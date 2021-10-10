Milburn Odenbach
April 9, 1937 - Oct. 8, 2021
Milburn Maurice "Bubba" Odenbach of Marlin passed from this life on October 8, 2021, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held at 10, Monday, October 11, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Marlin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7, Sunday, at the funeral home.
Bubba was born on April 9, 1937, in Lott, Texas, to Ed and Wilma Neal Odenbach. He attended Lott schools, playing football, basketball, and participating in local boxing matches before graduating in 1955. He soon enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country returning to Falls County upon his discharge. He married his high school sweetheart, Billie Mears, on November 16, 1957, in Cedar Springs, Texas.
Bubba had a love for farming and ranching and he and Billie raised their family in Marlin doing just that. He enjoyed checking and feeding his cattle, plowing, planting or shredding; he loved the outdoors and all the work that went with it. He had a compassionate heart and nearly always had a baby calf he was bottle feeding, and certainly no animals in his care were ever hungry.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Billie Mears Odenbach; daughter, Sheryl Pringle and husband, Rubin; sons, Larry, Keith and wife, Julie, and Kevin and wife, Monica. Grandchildren are DeeAnn Dominguez and Aldo, Dillon Fleming, Blake Odenbach, Paige Odenbach, and Cooper Odenbach. He is also survived by sisters, Nora Waites and husband, Jerry, Sue Tacker and husband, Butch, Jeanne Smith, and sister-in-law, Verna Albright and husband, Elmer, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Walters; and brother, Ed Neal Odenbach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Marlin or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.