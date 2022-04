Mildred Cannamore Adams



April 1, 1919 - Sept. 7, 2007



To the Glory of God



and



In Loving Memory



Happy Birthday, Mama!



Love of our lives,



Heart of our hearts,



Joy of our joys,



Faith of our faith,



Past, present...for eternity



See you soon!



I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committed unto him against that day. KJV



I know Him [and I am personally acquainted with Him] whom I have believed [with absolute trust and confidence in Him and in the truth of His deity], and I am persuaded [beyond any doubt] that He is able to guard that which I have entrusted to Him until that day [when I stand before before Him] AMP



2 Timothy 1:12



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.