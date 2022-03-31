Mildred ShoesmithAug. 27, 1924 - March 29, 2022Mildred Eldora Schange Shoesmith, 97, of Valley Mills, TX, died March 29, 2022, at Brookdale on the Brazos in Waco, TX.Mildred was born on August 27, 1924, on the Schange family farm ten miles west of Gatesville, Texas. Mildred was a devoted Christian of the Baptist faith. She was a member of the Canaan Baptist Church in Crawford, TX. She graduated from Gatesville High School in May 1943. She worked for a brief time in Ft. Worth before her employment with the US. Civil Service at North Camp Ft. Hood during WW II. She met the love of her life, Merle Shoesmith, at Ft. Hood, and they were married on March 21, 1946. In June 1946, her work for the Civil Service ceased. In the years following she was a devoted mother, housewife, pianist, avid deer hunter, and talented artist. She enjoyed reading her bible and speaking some German on occasions.She is survived by her children, Michael D. (Ruby) Shoesmith of Morrilton, AR, Mark E. (Tracy) Shoesmith, of Valley Mills, TX, and Matthew V. (Jamie Jenson) Shoesmith of McGregor, TX; her grandchildren, Bryan (Kristi) Shoesmith, Michelle (Matt) Jones, Eric (Ashley) Shoesmith, Railey (Jordan Brown) Shoesmith, and stepgranddaughter, Taylor Whitaker Henderson; great-grandchildren, Dagan Shoesmith, Savannah Shoesmith, Mason Jones, Maddox Jones, Caseton Shoesmith, Bryce Shoesmith, and Branson Brown; sister, Evalena Schange Young; and brother, William J. (Pete) Schange.She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle; grandson, Marshall Shoesmith; parents, William Senger Schange and Elizabeth Mack Schange; brothers, August Schange and Louis Schange; sisters, Helen Kucera and Gertrude (Dottie) King.Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, at Canaan Baptist Church, 177 Coryell City Road, Crawford, TX. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Canaan Cemetery.