Mildred Woodruff
July 31, 1936 - Sept. 26, 2021
Mildred Woodruff, 85, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at the funeral home.
Mildred was born July 31, 1936, in Elm Mott, Texas, to Vernon and Pearl McClain. She has been a lifelong member of this community and was baptized in the Methodist faith at a very early age. She retired from Allergan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as a distribution computer clerk. She then later worked for Connally ISD. She married Clifton Woodruff, Sr. in 1951. Her primary occupation was to be his helpmate and partner in all their endeavors, until his passing in 2007.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Pearl McClain; in-laws, Jud H and Rachel Woodruff; husband, Clifton Woodruff, Sr.; daughter, Wanda Woodruff Gastelum; son-in-law, Richard Gastelum, siblings, Rilda McClain McCorkle (Raymond), Clyde McClain, Leta McClain Cardwell (Harvey), Leslie McClain (Pauline), Tommie McClain Hefelfinger (Marvin), Mary McClain Stamm; sisters-in-law, Laura Woodruff Smiley (Jewell), Mary Woodruff Hicks; brothers-in-law, Jud E Woodruff, Richard Woodruff, and Billy C Sharp.
Survivors include her children, Bobbie Woodruff Bills (Randy), of Woodway, Janice Woodruff McBride (Morgan), of Midlothian, Clifton Woodruff, Jr.(Renee), of Coryell County; grandsons, Robert Bills, Russell Bills, Myles McBride, and Cole Woodruff; granddaughters, Andrea Gastelum, Scarlett Woodruff, Stephanie Bills, Samantha Rankin, Madison McBride; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Riley, Evelyn, Luke, Coralie, Raiden, and one more due to arrive this winter. Mildred is also survived by sisters-in-law, Louise Woodruff Sharp, Barbara Woodruff, Gretchen Funderburk, Bonnie McClain; and brothers-in-law, Mike Hicks, and William (Benda) Easter.
The family would like to give a special thanks to St. Catherine's Nursing Facility and Providence Community Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.