Milton Boyd JacksonOct. 29, 1955 - Sept. 14, 2021Milton Boyd Jackson, of Waco, passed away on September 14, 2021. Graveside service will be Noon, Friday, September 24, 2021, Moonlight Cemetery in Robinson, Texas, with the Rev. F. A. Green Sr., officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Serenity Life Celebrations 2925 N. 18th.