Milton SchmalriedeOct. 24, 1931 - June 28, 2021Milton Schmalriede, 89, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, in McGregor, Texas. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor followed by interment in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Crawford, Texas. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.Milton was born on October 24, 1931, in Crawford, Texas, to the late Edwin and Anna (Lippe) Schmalriede. He graduated from McGregor High School with the class of 1950. Milton married Yvonne Hoehn on November 23, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor, Texas. He was a lifetime farmer and rancher who cherished the land and what he was able to produce every year. Milton was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served his church, Zion Lutheran, in many ways throughout the years as an usher and as a deacon. Milton admired singer Eddie Arnold and his son "The Cattle Call" and he liked to yodel, play the guitar, and tell jokes.Survivors include wife, Yvonne Schmalriede; daughter, Regina Rivas and husband, Richard; son, Rodney Schmalriede and wife, Connie; grandchildren, Andy Rivas, Matt Rivas, Brody Schmalriede, Lindsey Gohlke and husband, Colby; great-grandchildren, Ryker Rivas and Rylee Rivas; three brothers-in-law; and three sisters-in-law.Pallbearers will be Andy Rivas, Matt Rivas, Brody Schmalriede, Colby Gohlke, Mark Wiethorn, and Mike Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Schmalriede, Kent Schmalriede, Brett Schmalriede, Ray Dietzman, and Kevin Huffman.A very special thank you to the Westview Manor Team for their care and compassion.Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, McGregor, Texas 76657 or to St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 140 Prairie Chapel Road, Crawford, Texas 76638.