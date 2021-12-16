Minnie Resendez
Dec. 27, 1953 - Dec. 10, 2021
Minnie Elizabeth Resendez, 67, of Moody, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Services for Minnie will be as follows: Visitation at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, on Friday, December 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be at Old Perry Cemetery, Old Perry Loop, Moody, Texas on Saturday, December 18th at 11:00 a.m. with David Johnson officiating.
Minne was born on December 27, 1953 in Waco to Ernest and Esther Johnson. Minnie graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1972 and attended McLennan Community College. She married Isaias (Ike) Resendez, Sr. on October 23, 1976 in Moody. Minnie worked at Texas Instruments in Temple from 1977-1996. She then began working at Walmart in Hewitt as a Department Manager where she retired in 2016.
Minnie and Ike were proud parents of three beautiful children, Michelle, JR, and Angelique. They enjoyed gambling in Las Vegas, and watching their children and grandchildren grow up. Minnie loved to play Bingo, and going to Oklahoma and Colorado with her brother, James. She was all about her family, spending most of her time at sporting events, family get-togethers, and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids. Minnie enjoyed attending Bethany Baptist church and was very involved in all activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Esther Johnson; husband, Ike Resendez; brothers, Johnny Johnson, Henry Johnson, and James Johnson; and son-in-law Russell Bullock.
Minne is survived by her children, Michelle Bullock, JR Resendez and his wife, Stephanie, Angelique Resendez, and a bonus son, John Morgan; grandchildren, Nicole Andrade and her husband, Eric, Miranda Bullock and her husband, Dylan, Kayla Jenkins and her husband, Dieondre, Lacey Bullock, Cassidy Resendez, Kennedy Resendez, Dezmariah Resendez, Annalicia Ellis, and Madison Resendez-Phipps; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Johnson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Isaias Resendez Jr., John Morgan, James Morgan, Dylan Cates, Eric Andrade, Shane Gutierrez, Joe Bob Gutierrez.
The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for taking such excellent care of Minnie in her time of need.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.