Miraida Ruiz OrtizJuly 11, 1984 - March 25, 2021Miraida Ruiz Ortiz, 36, of Waco, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. A graveside service will be Noon, Friday, April 2, at Rosemound Cemetery. A visitation and viewing will be 6 to 8, Wednesday, March 31, at Abundant Glory International Ministries, 1825 N. 18th Street, Waco. The family requests that guests wear masks and social distance.Miraida was born July 11, 1984, to Julio Ruiz and Fidela Martinez in Waco, Texas. Miraida was a beautiful Diva, she liked everything shiny and glittery. She was extra (in a good way). She lived for her family. Her house always clean, she was an amazing cook, devoted wife to her husband Juan Ortiz, a loving daughter to her father Julio Ruiz, an amazing sister to her siblings Felipe and Mirella as well as her sister-in-law Andrea, whom she loved as her own sister; most importantly, she was an extraordinary mother. She raised a wonderful son and would always speak of her two greatest loves: her son Juanito and her nephew "Osito" Giovanni. She was full of life with so many plans ahead of her, loved tacos, traveling and, exploring new places. A person with such great talent such as her make-up or the way she decorated for events, but her greatest of all was her beautiful soul and would give you her all. Didn't matter the time of day, and you needed her, she would always make her way to where you were. One of the greatest moments we will remember about her are the passion and love she had for God, and how she would boast about how Great our God is. Miraida has left an emptiness in our hearts, she will be greatly missed by the girls squad, the inseparable five amigas and most importantly her family and numerous friends. I give God all the glory for blessing me with 32 years of friendship he allowed me with Miraida. It is a true blessing, for many don't get to experience such true friendship-sisterhood as the one we shared; we were soul mates. She was not only a great friend to me, but to many others. In a garden full of roses, God was looking for the prettiest, saw and took it. That rose was you Miraida. We will forever love you, forever miss you, and forever need you.She was preceded in death by her mother, Fidela Martinez. Miraida is survived by her wonderful husband, Juan Carlos Ortiz, and her only son, Juan Carlos Ortiz Jr.; father, Julio and wife, Maria Ruiz; sister, Mirella Judie and spouse; brother, Felipe Loera and spouse, Christiana Bravo; two nephews, Giovanni Loera and Yain Ortiz; one niece, Lesly Ortiz along; with many other family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to her wonderful group of friends whom she called her sisters. The family also requests guests wear masks and social distance.