Gods One Peoples in Christ (the Messiah) Ministries (John 17 & Gal.3:28)

Sister Joy Davis and Family,

With great sadness and sympathy, you have our sincere condolences is the loss of Pastor Mitch Davis. Minister and supporters of the Ministers for many years, always willing and ready without any hindering spirits, the most trusted and faithful Minister, brother, and friend always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His unselfishness, graciousness, mercy, tolerance, patience, gentle and sweet, the sweet spirit is known by numerous.

Pastor Mitch Davis, a Man as far as know by these Ministries walked with integrity and strength of character, always having the Holy Word from God in His Mouth!





Praying for the families, friends, and all those who came in contact with this great Man of God as known by “One People Ministries’ A Man who loved his wife, family, friends, and everyone he came in contact with. Great integrity, strength, character, and faithfulness always presenting Himself as a God-fearing Holy Man.!

We love and Honour you Pastor Davis and your family.

Pastor Mitch Davis hope you receive your Heavenly rewards from God Almighty! In His Care.





Weeping may endure for a night but do not let it overtake you, may your Joy be restored with favor in the Name of Yeshua (Jesus).





Romans 10:13 (CJB) Since everyone who calls on the Name of Adonai (the Lord) will be delivered.





Founder and President

Dr. and Prophetess Mary Neal





Dr. Mary Neal Coworker March 11, 2021