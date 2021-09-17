Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mondell Grube
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St.
Groesbeck, TX
Mondell Grube

Oct. 16, 1927 - Sept. 14, 2021

Mondelle Little Watson Grube, 93, of Groesbeck, passed away on September 14, 2021.

Visitation at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, will be followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. and burial in the Oaks Cemetery at Farrar.

Mondelle was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Grube; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Nelta Little; son, Lewis R. Watson; son-in-law, Kenneth L. Pekar.

She is survived by her daughter, Lewdelle Watson Pekar of Houston; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many other extended family.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St. P.O. Box 578, Groesbeck, TX
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St. P.O. Box 578, Groesbeck, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.