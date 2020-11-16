Monica Wright
Oct. 7, 1961 - Nov. 8, 2020
Monica Susan Wright, 59, passed away on November 8, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Fernando Sáenz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West, Texas. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Monday, November 16, with Rosary at 7 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Monica was born in West, Texas, on October 7, 1961, to Albin and Evelyn Janek. After graduating from Reicher Catholic High School, she attended McLennan Community College. She married Danny Wright on November 8, 1980, in Waco. Monica worked for 15 years as the Office Manager in the Career Development Office at the Baylor University Law School and was awarded Outstanding Staff at Baylor University in 2010. As a devoted wife, mother and friend, spending time with her family and friends brought her much joy. Monica also enjoyed reading, playing board games, and attending and watching Baylor sporting events. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Evelyn Janek; son, Matthew Wright; father-in-law, Bill Wright; and beloved grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Wright; daughter, Natalie Farst and husband, Travis, of Plano, Texas; siblings, Charles Janek and wife, Susan, of Waco, Mary Karlik and husband, Carlton, of Plano, Carolyn DeVere and husband, Bob, of Severna Park, Maryland; sister-in-law, Judy Hill and husband, David, of Robinson; mother-in-law, Minnie Wright of Gatesville; aunt, Lucy Czervenka of Waco; cousins, Robert Czervenka and wife, Felicia, and Dr. Linda Metcalf and husband, Roger; nieces and nephews, Allison DeVere, Marcus DeVere and wife, Ellen, Jeffery Karlik and wife, Laura, Kenneth Hill and wife, Keri, Krystal Canales and husband, Kyle, and Kacie Jumper and husband, Kory; and beloved greatnieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, Kinkeade Campus, in Irving, Texas.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.