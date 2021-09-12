Murray Ronald Price
Dec. 2, 1939 - Sept. 7, 2021
Murray Ronald Price, 81, of Waco, TX, passed away September 7, 2021. A memorial service will be planned for a later date when we can safely gather in person to celebrate his remarkable life.
Murray was born to Harrison Price and Alice Gertrude (Kersey) Price on December 2, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Harry Price.
Murray is survived by his wife, Janet (Page) Price; children, Brenda Price-Wiley and Scott, Col. Thaddeus Fineran and Joanna, and Rebecca Burkholder and Capt. Derik Burkholder; grandchildren, Caleb, Samuel, Noah, Eleanor, and Abigail; and sister, Sharon Graham and Michael Wolfe.
Murray was raised on a farm in Georgia and was an avid gardener throughout his lifetime. He joined the military at a young age, achieving the rank of Captain and serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He loved to fly helicopters, and would proudly say, "In flying over 10,000 hours I never broke one." In civilian life, he flew air medical services, which included growing operations at Grant Medical Center's LifeFlight program in Columbus, Ohio, from three pilots to a 70-person organization with two satellite operations. He helped save many lives. During this time, he met and married Jan; they later moved to Waco where they lived their dreams of having a small farm, a large garden, and horses. They became involved in the Texas Equestrian Trail Riders Association and he and his wonderful horse Summit rode miles and miles of Texas with the friends they made.
Murray was a kind, gentle, caring person with a fun sense of humor and a knack for delivering a quick one-liner. He was much loved, and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar, talents he developed later in life. He will be remembered for his love of life, generosity of spirit, and courage. He is forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to a charity of your choice
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.