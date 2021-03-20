Myra Casbeer
March 21, 1933 - March 14, 2021
Myra Grace Kessler Casbeer, 87, passed away March 14, 2021. Born March 21, 1933, to Gottlieb and Christina Kessler in Anamoose, North Dakota, Myra was the fourth of nine children. She and her siblings grew up on the family farm. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in the nursing program at Trinity Hospital School of Nursing. She completed her degree there, as was the tradition with her one older and two younger sisters.
In 1957 Myra married William Richard "Dick" Casbeer of Lampasas, Texas, and relocated to Waco where they raised their children Richard and Ruth. The Casbeers were longtime members of First Presbyterian Church of Waco. Myra's 30-year career included work as an RN and as Director of Nurses in hospitals and convalescent homes in Waco, Texas. In her retirement years she served as a volunteer nurse at Providence Hospital when she was not spoiling her grandchildren, Jessica and Chris.
Myra enjoyed entertaining and good food was always a part any gathering. She also traveled, especially to casino destinations. She loved the atmosphere and could always be found playing the penny slots.
Survivors include her husband, Dick; two children, Ruth Casbeer Watson and husband, William Watson, and Richard Scott Casbeer and wife, Pamela Casbeer; two grandchildren, Jessica Nicole Casbeer and William Christopher Watson; two younger siblings, Dick Kessler and wife, Dorothy Kessler, and Lonnie Kessler; also numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Brazos Valley https://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org
or an organization of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.