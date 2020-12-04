Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Hering
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1938
DIED
November 27, 2020
Nancy Hering

Oct. 23, 1938 - Nov. 27, 2020

Nancy Elizabeth Hering, 82, of Waco, Texas, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with her son, Rev. Kenneth Hering officiating. A private family interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

Nancy was born October 23, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to William and Elizabeth Glaeser. She was united in marriage to Robert Edward Hering on November 21, 1959. Nancy was a switchboard operator for Scott and White Fishpond clinic for nearly 20 years. She was a longtime member of Hewitt First Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Jay Cockerham; grandson, Tyler Cockerham.

Her survivors include, children, Beth Cockerham, Ken Hering and wife, Cathy, Robert Hering, David Hering and wife, Joann; grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, and Trey Cockerham, Cooper, Carson, Camdyn and Kayden Hering.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, Texas 76712
Dec
5
Interment
12:30p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35, Robinson, Texas 76706
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.