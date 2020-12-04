Nancy HeringOct. 23, 1938 - Nov. 27, 2020Nancy Elizabeth Hering, 82, of Waco, Texas, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with her son, Rev. Kenneth Hering officiating. A private family interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Nancy was born October 23, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to William and Elizabeth Glaeser. She was united in marriage to Robert Edward Hering on November 21, 1959. Nancy was a switchboard operator for Scott and White Fishpond clinic for nearly 20 years. She was a longtime member of Hewitt First Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Jay Cockerham; grandson, Tyler Cockerham.Her survivors include, children, Beth Cockerham, Ken Hering and wife, Cathy, Robert Hering, David Hering and wife, Joann; grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, and Trey Cockerham, Cooper, Carson, Camdyn and Kayden Hering.