Naomi Rene' Weir
July 2, 1961 - June 8, 2021
Naomi Rene' Weir passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lorena Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Rene' was born July 2, 1961, in Waco, TX, to Brett and Donna Benton. She was a proud graduate of University High School, of the class of 1979, and continued her education at MCC, IVCC and TJC. She retired from the VA in Waco where she passionately took care of her Veteran Patients. She was employed at Owens-Illinois glass plant. She had a love for reading, painting rocks and pictures, enjoying sunsets, star gazing, music (not country) and celebrating her annual 50th birthday. In addition, Rene loved traveling, her Florida home, gambling and any beach.
Rene' married her soulmate on April 17, 1987, and renewed their vows in Negril, Jamica, many years later.
She was preceded in death by her father, Brett Benton, Sr. and mother and father-in-law, Chuck and Shirley Weir; brother-in-law, Mark Weir; and granddaughter, Jolie Elizabeth Duncan.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Weir; children, Mace Weir, Micah and Lisa Weir, Marcie and Chad Coker; her mother, Donna Benton; and grandmother, Kathryn Holder; sister, Deanne and Mark Hill; brothers, Brett Benton, Jr. and and Brad and Jennifer Benton; sisters-in-law, Susan Weir and Lynn and Larry Meyer; granddaughters, Lessi, Jillie and Jacie Grace; many nieces, nephews and great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers are Blake Hill, Trey Benton, Kolten Benton, Ronnie Herbelin, Ricky Herbelin and Jeff Herbelin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Veterans Suicide Prevention. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.