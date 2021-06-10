Dear Donna, Mike, Dee Dee, Chip, Brad and all the family, I´m sending you all my heartfelt condolences for your loss of Rene. I´m praying God will hold each one of you in His hands and give you comfort and peace. I know it´s got to be really heartbreaking for all of you. May God bless and keep you all. I love you through Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Norma Walker

