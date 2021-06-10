Menu
Naomi Rene' Weir
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Naomi Rene' Weir

July 2, 1961 - June 8, 2021

Naomi Rene' Weir passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lorena Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Rene' was born July 2, 1961, in Waco, TX, to Brett and Donna Benton. She was a proud graduate of University High School, of the class of 1979, and continued her education at MCC, IVCC and TJC. She retired from the VA in Waco where she passionately took care of her Veteran Patients. She was employed at Owens-Illinois glass plant. She had a love for reading, painting rocks and pictures, enjoying sunsets, star gazing, music (not country) and celebrating her annual 50th birthday. In addition, Rene loved traveling, her Florida home, gambling and any beach.

Rene' married her soulmate on April 17, 1987, and renewed their vows in Negril, Jamica, many years later.

She was preceded in death by her father, Brett Benton, Sr. and mother and father-in-law, Chuck and Shirley Weir; brother-in-law, Mark Weir; and granddaughter, Jolie Elizabeth Duncan.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Weir; children, Mace Weir, Micah and Lisa Weir, Marcie and Chad Coker; her mother, Donna Benton; and grandmother, Kathryn Holder; sister, Deanne and Mark Hill; brothers, Brett Benton, Jr. and and Brad and Jennifer Benton; sisters-in-law, Susan Weir and Lynn and Larry Meyer; granddaughters, Lessi, Jillie and Jacie Grace; many nieces, nephews and great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers are Blake Hill, Trey Benton, Kolten Benton, Ronnie Herbelin, Ricky Herbelin and Jeff Herbelin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Veterans Suicide Prevention. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Jun
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I never met Rene', but I was in the band with her parents, so I know she came from a very loving home. From reading her obituary, I can tell what a wonderful, kind person she was and how much she was loved. I send love and comfort who all those who mourn her.
Sally Hardin Odegaard
June 11, 2021
Dear Donna and all your family...was so sad to hear of Rene´s death...Gone too soon..so sorry for your loss..with deepest sympathy, will keep you in our prayers. Love Betty
Betty Taub Feir
Friend
June 10, 2021
Dear Donna and all the family, I´m sending you my heartfelt condolences for your loss of Rene. I´m praying that God will hold each one of you in His hands and give you peace and comfort. I love you through Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Norma Walker
Norma Walker
Friend
June 10, 2021
Dear Donna, Mike, Dee Dee, Chip, Brad and all the family, I´m sending you all my heartfelt condolences for your loss of Rene. I´m praying God will hold each one of you in His hands and give you comfort and peace. I know it´s got to be really heartbreaking for all of you. May God bless and keep you all. I love you through Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Norma Walker
Norma Walker
Friend
June 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. May God Bless the Family in this time of sorrow. Rene was a True Friend I will miss and never Forget her.
Jackie H.
Friend
June 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Rene's family. Losing a spouse, a parent, a child is so difficult that there are no words to ease the pain and loss. Loved ones and friends can share the burden. Rene' will always be in your heart, soul, and memories. May God bless all of you.
Herbert Brenner
June 10, 2021
Rene" was the best supervisor anyone could ever ask for. She would advocate for you, and make sure that you were taken care of at all times. Rene´ was a free spirit and had no regrets about life. I am truly going to miss her.
J Green
Work
June 9, 2021
